Kudus wins Europa League Goal of the Season with sensational solo goal against Freiburg

The Ghana international scored an impressive goal when West Ham United hosted Freiburg in the second leg of the Europa League quarter-finals.

The 23-year-old received the ball in his own half and carried it all the way through the opposition half, dribbling past all before him to calmly slot the ball home.

When the nominated goals were put to a fan vote by UEFA, Kudus’ strike against the German side emerged as the Europa League Goal of the Season winner.

David Doudera’s strike during AC Milan’s game against Slavia Praha was second, with Robert Andrich’s goal against AS Roma taking the third place.

Ademola Lookman’s brilliant second strike in the Europa League final against Leverkusen came in fifth place despite receiving the highest approval ratings by UEFA's Technical Observer Panel.

Below is how the Europa League of the Season nominees ranked:

1st – Mohammed Kudus – West Ham United vs Freiburg

2nd – David Doudera – AC Milan vs Slavia Praha

3rd – Robert Andrich – AS Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen

4th – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – Olympique Marseille vs Ajax Amsterdam

5th – Ademola Lookman – Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen

6th – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – Olympic Marseille vs Villarreal

7th – Victor Boniface – Bayer Leverkusen vs Qarabag

8th – Joao Pedro – Brighton and Hove Albion vs Olympique Marseille

9th – Darwin Nunez – Sparta Praha vs Liverpool