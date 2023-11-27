ADVERTISEMENT
I don’t like Pep Guardiola – Karim Zito

Emmanuel Ayamga

Dreams FC coach Abdul Karim Zito has revealed that although he admires Pep Guardiola’s philosophy, he doesn’t like the Manchester City coach.

Karim Zito: I don't like Pep Guardiola
Karim Zito: I don’t like Pep Guardiola

The veteran coach said his allegiance to Spanish giants Real Madrid fuels his dislike for Guardiola, who is a Barcelona fan.

He was, however, quick to add that he admires Guardiola’s ability to nurture and develop young players.

Pep Guardiola
Pep Guardiola

“The person I admire in coaching is Pep Guardiola, but I don't like him, but I like his philosophy because of where I started my career as a developer,” he said on GPL Xpress on TV3.

“I don't like him maybe because I am Real Madrid; I was a Barcelona fan, but then Ronaldo left, and when he joined Real Madrid, I moved there.”

Karim Zito, who won the FA Cup with Dreams FC last season, also doubles as the head coach of Ghana’s U17 national team, the Black Starlets.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko are currently in a state of mourning following the demise of the club’s former captain Ernest Papa Arko.

The former striker passed away in the early hours of Sunday, November 26, after reportedly battling a short illness.

Papa Arko was an influential figure at Kotoko in his prime and was part of the side that won the African Cup of Champions Clubs, now known as the CAF Champions League, in 1983.

He also lined up for the Black Stars, where he played in two Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournaments.

Emmanuel Ayamga

