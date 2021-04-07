Kevin De Bruyne signs contract extension at Man City

"I am playing the best football of my career and I honestly feel there is more to come."

He said he and manager Pep Guardiola had the same football philosophy.

"Having that relationship with a manager is so important to me because our objectives are totally aligned, and we want the same things," he said.

City director of football Txiki Begiristain hailed De Bruyne as one of the best players in world football.

"His performance level has been remarkably consistent since coming to City, and in the last few years he has developed into one of the game's elite players," he said.