Kofi Kyereh leaves Freiburg pre-season camp after aggravating knee injury

Kyereh was initially ruled out for six months when he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in February 2023 but his rehabilitation has suffered several setbacks.

The former St. Pauli star made huge progress in his recovery when he started training individually in April and was seen involved in some light drills.

Having missed the entirety of the 2023/24 season, the Ghana international was named in Freiburg’s pre-season squad ahead of next season.

While Kyereh was anticipated to be nearing a comeback, the German club announced on Wednesday that the midfielder has left their training camp in Austria due to his recurrent knee injury.

A statement from Freiburg said Kyereh will be going under the knife once again as he aims to bounce back from his latest injury setback.

“Kofi Kyereh has left the training camp in Schruns. After the increased strains, problems have occurred again in the injured knee. A surgical procedure should provide explanations on how further treatment and stress control can be carried out in a purposeful way,” Freiburg’s statement said.

Kyereh was part of Ghana’s squad for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup but got injured just two months after the tournament.