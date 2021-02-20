The Serbian resigned from his role as coach of Hearts last week, citing constant interference in his work by some board members.

However, the club hit back and, at a press conference, accused the manager of superintending over a divided dressing room.

Hearts’ skipper Fatawu Mohammed also corroborated these claims after stating that Papic showed favouritism in his team selection.

Kosta Papic

“The thing about the favouritism is that some of the players felt they were ready to play matches but they were never given the chance,” Fatawu said.

“Others felt that injured players who were out of the team for long spells, were immediately restored into the starting eleven once they returned to fitness. As a result, some players felt they were not getting rewarded for all the hard work they put in training."

“If someone is 100% fit and training each day, and another goes out injured for one or two months and on their return, they are easily restored to the first eleven, some players didn’t think it was fair.”

Reacting to the allegations, Papic said: "This same captain when I came, he had not played first two matches. He fights for his position and I started him. If I had a favourite in the team, he is supposed to be one of them.”

Meanwhile, the Phobians are currently on a four-game winless run, with their last win coming on January 17, 2021, against Eleven Wonders.

Since then, Hearts have suffered disappointing defeats to Great Olympics and Medeama, while drawing with Berekum Chelsea and Legon Cities.

The Accra-based side’s poor run of form has seen them drop to 11th on the Ghana Premier League ahead of their game against Ebusua Dwarfs on Sunday.