Kotoko fan bought me a car after being impressed with my performance – Inkoom

“We played a game against King Faisal and after the game, I heard that someone was looking for me. I met him and he asked that I hang around for a while before going home. I obliged and he asked me to follow him,” he narrated in an interview with Angel FM, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

“I sat in his car and we drove to Santasi roundabout. Upon getting there, he took me to a garage and gifted me one of the cars. I didn’t know him from anywhere. It was my first time meeting him. He told me that he had followed me since I signed for Kotoko and had been impressed with my performance for the club so that was his way of showing appreciation.

“I wasn’t a good driver then but I managed to drive it home. I later found out his name is Prince and we have a good relationship now. We keep in touch constantly.”

Inkoom played for the Porcupine Warriors from 2008 to 2009, before sealing a big-money move to Swiss giants FC Basel.

Meanwhile, Kotoko are currently going through a patchy run of form after sinking to 11th position in the Ghana Premier League.

Prosper Narteh Ogum’s side had a great start to the season and finished the first round as one of the contenders for the title.

