The 23 times champions of Ghana are in Koforidua for pre-season ahead of the new season.

The list comprises two goalkeepers, six defenders, nine midfielders and four strikers.

The Ghana Premier League kicks of on 13th November, 2020 and Asante Kotoko open th season with a tie against Techiman Eleven Wonders

Here is the travelling squad for the camping:

Goalkeepers

Felix Annan, Kwame Baah.

Defenders

Samuel Frimpong, Christopher Nettey, Imoro Ibrahim, Asmah Patrick, Habib Mohammed, Abdul Ganiyu Ismail, Wahab Adams, Yussif Mubarik.

Midfielders

Adom Frimpong, Emmanuel Keyekeh, Mudasiru Salifu, Emmanuel Sarkodie, Emmanuel Gyamfi, Godfred Asiamah, Martin Antwi, Augustine Okrah, Maxwell Baakoh.

Strikers

Naby Keita, Kwame Poku, William Opoku Mensah, Osman Ibrahim