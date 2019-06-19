Head to head

Kotoko have enjoyed majority of victories in this clash, having won 29, as against 14 by Ashanti Gold and 20 have ended in draws.

The first ever tie between them happened on 1st November, 1985 in Obuasi and that game ended in a goalless draw. It was Ashanti Gold's first ever fixture in the Ghanaian topflight league.

AshGold had to wait until February 1995 to earn their first league victory over the Porcupine Warriors. Kofi Deblah was the one goal hero for the Obuasi lads.

Ashanti Gold have four league titles, while the visitors have 23 trophies in the Ghanaian topflight league since its inception in the 1956-57 season.

Whereas the Porcupine Warriors have won the FA Cup on eight occasions, Ashgold have been crowned champions of the FA cup once.

Asante Kotoko have the upper hand in deciders against Ashanti Gold. The Kumasi giants have won all the three one-off competitive games against the Miners:

1984

FA Cup final

Kotoko 1-0 Goldfields (now AshGold)

1985

FA Cup quarter finals

Kotoko 3-1 Goldfields (now AshGold)

2015

FA Cup quarter finals

Kotoko 2-0 Goldfields (now AshGold)

N/B: In 1984 final, the Ashanti giants faced off in Accra at the very venue for this afternoon (Wednesday) fixture

Current form

In this season’s Normalisation Committee Special Competition, the two Ashanti giants secured victory at their respective home grounds when the clashed. The Porcupine Warriors won 2-0 in Kumasi, while the Miners cruised to a 1-0 win at Obuasi.

Team spirit in the camp of Kotoko is very high, because of their victory over Hearts in the semi-finals of the tier 1 which booked them a place in the final, while there is a moody atmosphere in the camp of AshGold since they slipped against Karela at home to see the Westerners in the final at the expense of the Miners.