Kudus’ bicycle-kick goal nominated for Premier League goal of the month

Emmanuel Ayamga

Mohammed Kudus’ spectacular overhead kick goal against Brentford has been nominated for the Premier League goal of the month for November.

The Ghana international scored a beautiful goal in West Ham United’s 3-2 defeat to the Bees at the start of the month.

Kudus applied an audacious bicycle-kick finish to a cross from Michail Antonio to beat goalkeeper Mark Flekken.

His goal faces stiff competition from Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho, who also scored from a fantastic overhead kick against Everton last week.

The other contenders are Raheem Sterling, Cameron Archer, Pablo Sarabia, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Simon Adingra and Michael Olise.

Meanwhile, Kudus has said he had to use his “individual skills” to help West Ham come from behind to beat Burnley last week.

The 23-year-old was the star of the show as the Hammers rallied their way back from one goal down to win 2-1 at Turf Moor.

However, Kudus first cost his team when he conceded a penalty that saw Jay Rodriguez score to put Burnley in front.

The former Ajax star, though, turned up in the final minutes, with his cross forcing Dara O’Shea to put the ball into his own net.

Mohammed Kudus reacts to his breathtaking goal against Arsenal in Carabao Cup
Mohammed Kudus reacts to his breathtaking goal against Arsenal in Carabao Cup Pulse Ghana

The Ghana international then assisted Tomas Soucek for the winner when he put in a tantalising cross for the Czech midfielder to score at the far post.

Reacting in the aftermath of the game, Kudus said he had to use his individual skills to turn the game around after conceding a penalty earlier.

“Until the last whistle goes, we keep fighting till the end and you can see that in the win today. I just keep my focus on it,” Kudus said.

“It’s easy to easily give up in games like this, especially when they have more of the ball and we defending but we still keep doing what we know best and luckily we get the win.”

He added: “I know my leg touched him but I don’t know how heavy that is or not, after that, my focus was I need to do anything to bring the team back in the game and you can see that in my actions.

“I had to use my individual skills to make something happen and luckily, it worked because I caused the penalty but I have to get the team back no matter what.”

Kudus has now been involved in nine goals (seven goals and two assists) since joining West Ham.

