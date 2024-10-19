Video: Liverpool players train with Kidi and Black Sherif's ‘Lomo Lomo’ song

As the players gear up to return to English Premier League action this Sunday, a video of the first-team players bulking up in the gym featured Kidi’s Afrobeats record in the background.
Ghanaian musician, Kidi’s hit single “Lomo Lomo” featuring Black Sherif was played in Liverpool’s training center during a workout session.
In the video circulating on social media, Luis Diaz was filmed doing leg exercises on the floor.
England right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold was seemingly amused by the song as he’s captured laughing. Joe Gomez and Andrew Robertson were also seen doing various exercises in the gym.
Ghanaian songs have invaded the football world in recent years as numerous European clubs have featured popular Ghanaian musicians and their songs in one way or the other.
The most recent was when Stonebwoy’s latest single was featured by another English Premier League side, West Ham.
The London-based club used “Jejereje” in their player, Mohammed Kudus’ goal celebration video. West Ham posted this video on the club’s official TikTok page capturing the Black Stars captain performing his signature goal celebration move – sitting on a chair.
The goal which came against newly promoted Ipswich Town was Kudus’ first league of the season.
He has today added another, scoring the opener in West Ham’s 4-1 London-derby loss to Tottenham Hotspur.
Liverpool clash with Chelsea on Super Sunday
Meanwhile, the biggest game in the English top flight this weekend sees Liverpool welcome Chelsea to Anfield.
Arne Slot’s side are top of the league log and will be hoping to maintain their lead when they face in-form Chelsea at 3:30pm on Sunday, October 20, 2024.
Chelsea's new boss Enzo Maresca has hit the ground running, sitting fourth with 14 points in seven games.