Video: Liverpool players train with Kidi and Black Sherif's ‘Lomo Lomo’ song

In the video circulating on social media, Luis Diaz was filmed doing leg exercises on the floor.

England right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold was seemingly amused by the song as he’s captured laughing. Joe Gomez and Andrew Robertson were also seen doing various exercises in the gym.

Ghanaian songs have invaded the football world in recent years as numerous European clubs have featured popular Ghanaian musicians and their songs in one way or the other.

ADVERTISEMENT

The most recent was when Stonebwoy’s latest single was featured by another English Premier League side, West Ham.

The London-based club used “Jejereje” in their player, Mohammed Kudus’ goal celebration video. West Ham posted this video on the club’s official TikTok page capturing the Black Stars captain performing his signature goal celebration move – sitting on a chair.

The goal which came against newly promoted Ipswich Town was Kudus’ first league of the season.

He has today added another, scoring the opener in West Ham’s 4-1 London-derby loss to Tottenham Hotspur.

ADVERTISEMENT

Liverpool clash with Chelsea on Super Sunday

Meanwhile, the biggest game in the English top flight this weekend sees Liverpool welcome Chelsea to Anfield.

Arne Slot’s side are top of the league log and will be hoping to maintain their lead when they face in-form Chelsea at 3:30pm on Sunday, October 20, 2024.