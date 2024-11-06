ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Madrid vs AC Milan: Los Blancos stumble as Milan claims Champions League victory

Christopher Sededzi Kwame

AC Milan delivered a commanding performance to defeat Real Madrid 3-1 in the UEFA Champions League at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid vs AC Milan
Real Madrid vs AC Milan

Milan shone throughout the night, taking a 2-1 lead into halftime thanks to a well-organised display under Fonseca’s direction, with Thiaw setting the tone early on with a powerful header.

Recommended articles

Real Madrid responded shortly after when Vinicius won a penalty following a foul in the box. The Brazilian converted confidently, restoring parity and injecting hope into the home crowd.

However, Madrid’s Tchouameni committed a costly mistake, allowing Milan to regain their advantage. Leao’s effort on goal was parried by the keeper but rebounded perfectly to Morata, who slotted in from close range, putting Milan back on top.

In the 73rd minute, Leao again demonstrated his class with a blistering run down the flank, culminating in a pinpoint cross to Tijjani Reijnders. The Dutchman capitalised on the loose marking within Madrid's penalty area to fire home, further extending Milan’s lead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Madrid's struggles continued, as Antonio Rudiger’s late goal was ruled out for offside by VAR. This result marked consecutive defeats for Carlo Ancelotti’s squad, following their 4-0 El Clasico loss to Barcelona, leaving Madrid unable to orchestrate a comeback in front of their home fans.

Mbappe
Mbappe Pulse Ghana

Real Madrid, currently 17th with six points, now faces a daunting visit to Anfield to meet Liverpool. Milan, just behind in 18th place, will travel to Slovan Bratislava later this month as both teams aim to rebound and strengthen their positions.

Christopher Sededzi Kwame

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Why Rodri didn't deserve to win the 2024 Ballon d’Or

Why Rodri didn't deserve to win the 2024 Ballon d’Or

Yashin, Canavaro and Rodri

Ballon d’or: Goalkeepers, defenders and midfielders who have won the Golden Ball

Osimhen, Ballon d'or and Salah

5 African players who came close to winning the Ballon d’or

Room carpet used to patch Ghana Premier League team’s Astroturf pitch

Room carpet used to patch Ghana Premier League team’s Astroturf pitch