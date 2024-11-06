Madrid vs AC Milan: Los Blancos stumble as Milan claims Champions League victory

Milan shone throughout the night, taking a 2-1 lead into halftime thanks to a well-organised display under Fonseca’s direction, with Thiaw setting the tone early on with a powerful header.
AC Milan delivered a commanding performance to defeat Real Madrid 3-1 in the UEFA Champions League at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Real Madrid responded shortly after when Vinicius won a penalty following a foul in the box. The Brazilian converted confidently, restoring parity and injecting hope into the home crowd.
However, Madrid’s Tchouameni committed a costly mistake, allowing Milan to regain their advantage. Leao’s effort on goal was parried by the keeper but rebounded perfectly to Morata, who slotted in from close range, putting Milan back on top.
In the 73rd minute, Leao again demonstrated his class with a blistering run down the flank, culminating in a pinpoint cross to Tijjani Reijnders. The Dutchman capitalised on the loose marking within Madrid's penalty area to fire home, further extending Milan’s lead.
Madrid's struggles continued, as Antonio Rudiger’s late goal was ruled out for offside by VAR. This result marked consecutive defeats for Carlo Ancelotti’s squad, following their 4-0 El Clasico loss to Barcelona, leaving Madrid unable to orchestrate a comeback in front of their home fans.
What lies ahead for both teams
Real Madrid, currently 17th with six points, now faces a daunting visit to Anfield to meet Liverpool. Milan, just behind in 18th place, will travel to Slovan Bratislava later this month as both teams aim to rebound and strengthen their positions.