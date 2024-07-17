Majeed Ashimeru: Black Stars midfielder signs new 2-year deal at Anderlecht

Despite facing injuries last season, his dedication during pre-season secured the club's confidence in his abilities.
Black Stars midfielder Majeed Ashimeru has extended his contract with RSC Anderlecht until 2027, the club announced. Ashimeru, an integral part of the team since 2021, has surpassed 100 games for Anderlecht since joining from Red Bull Salzburg.
A club statement confirmed: "Majeed Ashimeru has extended his contract with RSC Anderlecht until 2027. The Ghanaian midfielder has thus signed for two extra seasons."
Ashimeru expressed gratitude: "In the last three seasons at RSC Anderlecht, I have grown as a player and as a person. I’m very grateful to both the club and the fans for their continued support over the past years."
Jesper Fredberg, CEO of Sports, praised Ashimeru’s dynamic profile, highlighting his fit with the team’s style. Ashimeru's extension underscores Anderlecht's commitment to nurturing talent and maintaining competitiveness in upcoming seasons.
