RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Majeed Ashimeru: Black Stars midfielder signs new 2-year deal at Anderlecht

Evans Annang

Black Stars midfielder Majeed Ashimeru has extended his contract with RSC Anderlecht until 2027, the club announced. Ashimeru, an integral part of the team since 2021, has surpassed 100 games for Anderlecht since joining from Red Bull Salzburg.

Majeed Ashimeru signs new deal
Majeed Ashimeru signs new deal

Despite facing injuries last season, his dedication during pre-season secured the club's confidence in his abilities.

Recommended articles

A club statement confirmed: "Majeed Ashimeru has extended his contract with RSC Anderlecht until 2027. The Ghanaian midfielder has thus signed for two extra seasons."

Ashimeru expressed gratitude: "In the last three seasons at RSC Anderlecht, I have grown as a player and as a person. I’m very grateful to both the club and the fans for their continued support over the past years."

Jesper Fredberg, CEO of Sports, praised Ashimeru’s dynamic profile, highlighting his fit with the team’s style. Ashimeru's extension underscores Anderlecht's commitment to nurturing talent and maintaining competitiveness in upcoming seasons.

Fredberg praised Ashimeru's unique profile as a dynamic, fast, and forward-thinking midfielder, which aligns with the team's style of play.

Majeed Ashimeru
Majeed Ashimeru Pulse Ghana

He emphasised his growth as a player and person during his time at RSCA and his eagerness to continue contributing to the team's success.

This contract extension demonstrates Anderlecht's commitment to nurturing and retaining talented players, ensuring the team's continued competitiveness in the upcoming seasons.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Jose Mourinho's bromance with Alexander Djiku in training warms Ghanaian hearts

Jose Mourinho's bromance with Alexander Djiku in training warms Ghanaian hearts

CAF salutes Ghana’s memorable 2008 AFCON closing ceremony

‘Perfect entrance’ - CAF salutes Ghana’s memorable 2008 AFCON closing ceremony

VIDEO: Mohammed Kudus promotes Ghana Jollof at West Ham

‘You should try it’ - Mohammed Kudus promotes Ghana Jollof at West Ham (VIDEO)

Osei Kofi: Ghana would’ve won 2015 AFCON if Mahama fulfilled promise to oldies

Ghana would’ve won 2015 AFCON if Mahama fulfilled promise to oldies - Osei Kofi