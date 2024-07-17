Majeed Ashimeru: Black Stars midfielder signs new 2-year deal at Anderlecht

A club statement confirmed: "Majeed Ashimeru has extended his contract with RSC Anderlecht until 2027. The Ghanaian midfielder has thus signed for two extra seasons."

Ashimeru expressed gratitude: "In the last three seasons at RSC Anderlecht, I have grown as a player and as a person. I’m very grateful to both the club and the fans for their continued support over the past years."

Jesper Fredberg, CEO of Sports, praised Ashimeru’s dynamic profile, highlighting his fit with the team’s style. Ashimeru's extension underscores Anderlecht's commitment to nurturing talent and maintaining competitiveness in upcoming seasons.

Fredberg praised Ashimeru's unique profile as a dynamic, fast, and forward-thinking midfielder, which aligns with the team's style of play.

He emphasised his growth as a player and person during his time at RSCA and his eagerness to continue contributing to the team's success.