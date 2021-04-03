Man City cruise past Leicester to close in on Premier League title

City's dominance of possession and patience was finally rewarded just before the hour mark from an unlikely source.

Riyad Mahrez stung the palms of his former teammate Schmeichel, but from the rebound, the ball fell at the feet of Mendy at the back post, who cut onto his weaker right foot and scored just his second goal in four seasons as a City player.

Guardiola could then afford the luxury of introducing Sterling as Leicester had to open up and chase an equaliser.

And the England international created the killer second goal as he was released in behind by a brilliant pass from Kevin De Bruyne before squaring for Jesus to score on his 24th birthday.

Thanks to Chelsea's shock 5-2 thrashing by West Brom earlier on Saturday, Leicester still enjoy a five-point cushion over the Blues and seven-point advantage over fifth-placed West Ham in the race for a top-four finish and Champions League football next season.