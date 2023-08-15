Watch: Memphis Depay dances Adowa he learned in Ghana after scoring for Atletico Madrid

Diego Simeone’s side opened the 2023/24 league campaign by impressively securing all three points against Granada.
Memphis Depay celebrated by exhibiting the Adowa dance after scoring in Atletico Madrid’s 3-1 win over Granada in La Liga on Monday.
Depay scored either side of goals from Alvaro Morata and Marcos Llorente, with Samuel Omorodion getting the visitors’ consolation goal.
Depay’s goal came when the game was deadlocked at 1-1 and he celebrated by exhibiting the Adowa dance, which is a popular traditional dance among the Akans.
It will be recalled that Depay and international teammate Georginio Wijnaldum were recently in Ghana and enjoyed some boxing in the country.
The two footballers arrived in Ghana for the holidays in June and visited a gym in the capital to connect with some of the aspiring boxers.
In videos that went viral on social media, the pair were seen fraternizing with kid boxers before making a donation towards the renovation of the gym.
Depay, in particularly, was also captured learning the Adowa dance when he visited the Cape Coast School for Deaf and Blind.
Although the former Manchester United winger hasn’t mastered his steps yet, he was still daring enough to display his Adowa skills on the big stage.
Depay was born to a Ghanaian father and a Dutch mother in the city of Moordrecht. His breakthrough came with PSV Eindhoven, before securing a dream move to Manchester United and currently at Atletico Madrid.
He may not have played for Ghana but Depay holds strong ties to the West African country and often visits to fraternise with his family there.
