Michael Osei: Ex-Kotoko coach passes away in London

Osei's death was confirmed in a tribute shared by his former club Kotoko on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of our former player and coach Michael Osei, having sadly suffered with a heart condition in recent months. The thoughts of everyone at the club are with his family and colleagues. Rest in peace, Michael," the club posted.

Osei made his name as a player with Kotoko in the early 1990s, helping them to win two Ghana Premier League titles.

He went on to have a decent career in Germany, where he lined up for Eintracht Frankfurt and Mainz 05, among others.

Michael Osei's managerial career

He retired from professional football in 2006 following a brief spell with German lower-tier side Alemannia Haibach.

Osei immediately ventured into coaching and worked as an assistant manager for FSV Frankfurt’s reserve side.

He then had spells with Ghana Premier League clubs New Edubiase and Kotoko as an assistant manager before becoming the substantive coach of the Porcupine Warriors in 2016.

The former midfielder led Kotoko to win the President’s Cup before later managing Liberty Professionals and Star Madrid.