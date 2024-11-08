Mohammed Kudus must grow into the Black Stars captain role -Otto Addo

During his squad announcement on November 6, 2024, at the Ghana Football Association (GFA) conference room, Addo appointed Jordan Ayew as captain for the upcoming qualifiers against Angola.

When questioned about his decision, Addo explained that while Kudus is talented, he still needs time to mature into the captaincy role.

"I spoke with Kudus and explained that I want him to grow into the role,” Addo said. “He will serve as the second captain alongside Djiku."

ADVERTISEMENT

Thomas Partey excluded from Squad

Pulse Ghana

Addo also left Thomas Partey out of the squad for the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. Although Partey expressed his willingness to participate, Addo stated that he chose not to call him up, citing confidentiality around the decision.

With just two points from their four matches, the Black Stars face an uphill battle to secure a spot in the AFCON.

Ghana will need to win their remaining games and hope Sudan loses to the same opponents to revive their qualification chances.

ADVERTISEMENT