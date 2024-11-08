Mohammed Kudus must grow into the Black Stars captain role -Otto Addo

Kudus, who previously led Ghana in Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sudan and Libya, couldn’t secure a win in those games, leaving Ghana’s qualification hopes in jeopardy.
Black Stars head coach Otto Addo believes Mohammed Kudus is not yet ready to captain Ghana’s senior national team.
During his squad announcement on November 6, 2024, at the Ghana Football Association (GFA) conference room, Addo appointed Jordan Ayew as captain for the upcoming qualifiers against Angola.
When questioned about his decision, Addo explained that while Kudus is talented, he still needs time to mature into the captaincy role.
"I spoke with Kudus and explained that I want him to grow into the role,” Addo said. “He will serve as the second captain alongside Djiku."
Thomas Partey excluded from Squad
Addo also left Thomas Partey out of the squad for the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. Although Partey expressed his willingness to participate, Addo stated that he chose not to call him up, citing confidentiality around the decision.
With just two points from their four matches, the Black Stars face an uphill battle to secure a spot in the AFCON.
Ghana will need to win their remaining games and hope Sudan loses to the same opponents to revive their qualification chances.
Otto Addo will be seeking to guide the Black Stars to victory to get the love from the many Ghanaians who have lost hope in the national team following the recent abysmal performances both locally and internationally.