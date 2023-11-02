‘Wow, what a finish!’ – Kudus reacts to his breathtaking goal against Arsenal

Kudus started his second successive game since joining West Ham, playing on the left flank of an attacking triumvirate.

After Ben White’s own goal gave the Hammers an early lead, Kudus made it 2-0 with a brilliant finish in the 50th minute.

The Ghana international produced a deft first touch to track Nayef Aguerd’s long pass, shifted the ball on the inside and belted it past Aaron Ramsdale in the far post.

“Wow, what a finish. I think it was a beautiful ball from Nayef Aguerd, so I just had to take the touch inside because there was no space outside,” Kudus said of his goal.

“I also saw the goalkeeper on the other side. When I come inside then it’s [putting the ball in the] far corner. Boom. And then it was a goal.”

Meanwhile, Kudus and compatriot Thomas Partey have been nominated for the 2023 CAF men’s player of the year award.

The pair are part of a 30-man shortlist released by the continent’s football governing body on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

Other nominees are Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen, Algeria’s Riyad Mahrez, Egypt’s Mohamed Salah, Senegal’s Sadio Mane and Morocco’s Hakim Ziyech.