Mohammed Kudus will return stronger after red card suspension - Michail Antonio

This suspension, initially set at three games but later extended, has seen Kudus miss recent matches against Manchester United, Nottingham Forest, and Everton.

He will also be absent for West Ham’s upcoming clashes with Newcastle United on November 25 and Arsenal on November 30.

Speaking to the media before his visit to Kumasi, where he is overseeing the progress of his new football academy in Bompata, the Jamaican international praised Kudus’s talent and resilience.

"Starboy, his quality, to be fair, is unbelievable," Antonio remarked. "He dribbles well, scores goals, and has great ambition. We could use more players with his qualities in our academy.

"Although he’s missed five games, he's a key player that we need back in our starting lineup. Things haven’t gone well this year, but I know he'll come back fully ready to go." he added

What’s next for Kudus?