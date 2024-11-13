ADVERTISEMENT
Otto Addo needs support for WC qualifiers after AFCON's setback— Frimpong Manso

Christopher Sededzi Kwame

Former Ghanaian international, Stephen Frimpong Manso, has called on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to provide additional support for Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo, as the team prepares for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Otto Addo
Manso’s appeal follows Ghana’s struggle in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers, where the Black Stars have yet to secure a victory in four games, casting doubts over the team’s performance and technical direction.

Otto Addo’s second tenure as head coach has seen a decline in the Black Stars’ form, leading to rising concerns about his technical capabilities.

Frimpong Manso, who also serves as head coach of Bibiani Gold Stars, expressed his views in an interview with Asempa FM, urging Ghanaians to stand by Addo as he faces this critical phase in his coaching role.

"I know Otto Addo is committed to doing something meaningful for the country," Manso stated. "At this moment, we need to support him for the World Cup qualifiers, especially as qualifying for AFCON seems increasingly out of reach."

Manso acknowledged the public’s likely disappointment if Ghana misses out on AFCON but insisted that the priority should be to aid Addo in making the right decisions and recruiting strong players for the World Cup campaign.

The Black Stars will face the already-qualified Palancas Negras in Luanda on November 15, followed by a home match against Niger Republic on November 18 at the Accra Sports Stadium. Ghana currently holds third place in Group F, behind Palancas Negras and Sudan.

