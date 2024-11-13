Otto Addo needs support for WC qualifiers after AFCON's setback— Frimpong Manso

Otto Addo’s second tenure as head coach has seen a decline in the Black Stars’ form, leading to rising concerns about his technical capabilities.

Frimpong Manso, who also serves as head coach of Bibiani Gold Stars, expressed his views in an interview with Asempa FM, urging Ghanaians to stand by Addo as he faces this critical phase in his coaching role.

"I know Otto Addo is committed to doing something meaningful for the country," Manso stated. "At this moment, we need to support him for the World Cup qualifiers, especially as qualifying for AFCON seems increasingly out of reach."

ADVERTISEMENT

Manso acknowledged the public’s likely disappointment if Ghana misses out on AFCON but insisted that the priority should be to aid Addo in making the right decisions and recruiting strong players for the World Cup campaign.

Upcoming matches in Group F for the Black Stars