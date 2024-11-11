ADVERTISEMENT
Osman Bukari, Ransford Yeboah, and four others join the Black Stars for AFCON Qualifiers

Christopher Sededzi Kwame

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has made a series of late call-ups to reinforce the team ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola and Niger.

Osman Bukari
Osman Bukari

Following the withdrawal of eight players from the Black Stars squad due to injuries and personal reasons six new set have been handed late call-up to join the squad for the games.

The Black Stars will face Angola on Friday before taking on Niger three days later at the Accrsa Sports Stadium.

Ahead of the crucial encounter, here is the player that Addo called to replace the initial eight players that pulled out.

  • Osman Bukari (Austin FC),
  • Ransford Yeboah Koningsdorffer (Hamburger SV),
  • Forson Amankwah (Norwich City),
  • Terry Yegbe (IF Elfsborg),
  • Ebenezer Annan (OFK Beograd)
  • Kingsley Schindler (Samsunspor)
Inaki Williams
Inaki Williams Pulse Ghana

A GFA statement today provided details of the reasons why these players have dropped out, mainly citing injuries, with only Joseph Paintsil dropping out due to personal reasons.

Williams reportedly picked up a hamstring injury on November 7 in Athletic Bilbao’s 2-1 comeback win over Ludogorets in the Europa League, where he scored the equaliser, and has since not been able to train.

Semenyo is nursing an injury to the patella tendon due to an overload of games. Bournemouth’s medical team, according to the GFA statement, thought it wise to use the break to refer him to a tendon specialist to prevent worsening of the injury.

Brighton and Hove Albion fullback Tariq Lamptey suffered calf discomfort that got aggravated last week and is currently undergoing rehabilitation with his club.

Jonas Adjetey was on his way to full recovery but had a setback in their last League game on Saturday, November 9, 2024.

Defender Jerome Opoku has suffered chronic back pain that got worse during a Turkish Super Lig game against Besiktas on Sunday, November 10, 2024. The statement added that Jerome is currently undergoing rehabilitation with his club.

Fenerbache defender Alexander Djiku has an aggravation of an existing hamstring that got him substituted in their last game on Sunday, November 10, 2024, hence can’t feature in the upcoming games.

And youngster Ibrahim Osman also picked up a hamstring injury in his last outing for his club, which got him substituted at halftime.

These were the detailed reasons provided by the association.

