Monarch FC team bus carrying players involved in fatal crash

The crash occurred around 3:30 a.m. in the Kwahu area of the Eastern Region as the team was returning from a weeklong football tournament held in Obo Kwahu, which featured 32 competing teams.

The accident was reportedly caused by a brake failure while the bus was descending the steep and winding Kwahu Mountain en route to Nkawkaw. According to one of the survivors, the bus began to sway uncontrollably after the brakes failed, leading to a terrifying descent. The bus, fully loaded with passengers, eventually overturned after swaying from side to side.

The victim, who was among those transported to the hospital for treatment, recounted the harrowing experience to Agoo FM.

"We came to participate in the 32-club tournament at Kwahu Obo and were heading back to Ada. The bus started swaying from left to right until it eventually overturned. Our team is called Monarch," the survivor said.

Emergency response teams, including the Fire Service and Police, swiftly arrived at the scene to provide assistance.

They worked to rescue injured footballers and officials, and recover the bodies of those who were feared to have lost their lives in the tragic incident.