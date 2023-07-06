My brother and I have more years to offer the Black Stars - Jordan Ayew

“It’s like a kid’s dream come true. We’ll enjoy it, it’s not going to last forever but we are enjoying it and know that we still have more years,” Jordan said to GTV Sports.

Jordan and Andre have played together for years at both club and national team levels. The brothers spent time together at Olympique Marseille and Swansea and Jordan claims it's been exciting being guided by his senior sibling.

“It’s always a pleasure to play alongside my brother," he added.

Both players are in their early thirties, with Jordan set to be 32 in September while Andre turns 34 in December.

The Ayew brothers are the most experienced duo in the current Black Stars team but there has been pressure from fans of the national team to get rid of them.

In the same interview, the striker said he intends to play for a Ghanaian Premier League team before he retires.

"The Ghana Premier League is something that I have in mind. One day I could play for a team in Accra because I base in Accra," he said.

The former Lorient man would join a growing list of Black Stars players who returned to the local league in the closing years of their professional careers if his aim of playing in the GPL materializes.

Agyemang Badu, Sulley Muntari, Agyemang Badu, and Samuel Inkoom are the Black Stars players who returned after spending much of their careers in Europe.