ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

My career would’ve ended if I didn’t retake penalty against Uruguay after costly miss - Gyan

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan believes his career would’ve been over if he hadn’t picked himself up to retake the penalty against Uruguay after initially missing his kick.

My career would’ve ended if I didn’t retake penalty against Uruguay after costly miss - Gyan
My career would’ve ended if I didn’t retake penalty against Uruguay after costly miss - Gyan

The former Sunderland forward endured one of his worst moments when he missed a late penalty against Uruguay in the quarterfinals of the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Recommended articles

Despite being despaired, Gyan elected to take Ghana’s first penalty in the ensuing shootout and scored, but the Black Stars were unable to advance, with the South Americans triumphing 4-2.

Asamoah Gyan missed a crucial penalty for Ghana against Uruguay at the 2010 World Cup
Asamoah Gyan missed a crucial penalty for Ghana against Uruguay at the 2010 World Cup AFP

Harking back to that moment, Gyan said he was desperate to make amends after his initial penalty miss, adding that his career would’ve been over if he didn’t show enough mental fortitude to come back.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m a very competitive guy. I hate to lose so when I make a mistake, it doesn’t mean I’m incompetent. So I want to prove to people that humans make mistakes but they can be corrected. That is why I elected to take the first penalty in the shootout after missing my kick,” Gyan said on Wontumi FM.

“I strongly believe if I didn’t retake that penalty, it would’ve been the end of my career… Ronaldo is very competitive too, that’s why he was crying. He has passion for the game.”

Luis Suarez stops Ghana from scoring at the 2010 FIFA World Cup.
Luis Suarez stops Ghana from scoring at the 2010 FIFA World Cup. Pulse Nigeria

Meanwhile, Gyan also reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo breaking down in tears following his penalty miss against Slovenia in the round of 16 of the 2024 European Championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 38-year-old said no footballer intentionally misses a penalty, while attributing Ronaldo’s breakdown to his competitiveness and strong passion for the game.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Inaki and Williams family grace Euro 2024 to support brother Nico

Inaki and Williams family grace Euro 2024 to support brother Nico

Mercy Tagoe: I built my first house with money from 1999 Women’s World Cup

I built my first house with money from 1999 Women’s World Cup - Mercy Tagoe

Asamoah Gyan picks Brazilian Ronaldo is the greatest player of all time

Brazilian Ronaldo is the greatest player of all time – Asamoah Gyan

Daniel Amartey: Besiktas reportedly set to offload Ghana defender

Daniel Amartey: Besiktas reportedly set to offload Ghana defender after just one season