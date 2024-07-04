My career would’ve ended if I didn’t retake penalty against Uruguay after costly miss - Gyan

Despite being despaired, Gyan elected to take Ghana’s first penalty in the ensuing shootout and scored, but the Black Stars were unable to advance, with the South Americans triumphing 4-2.

AFP

Harking back to that moment, Gyan said he was desperate to make amends after his initial penalty miss, adding that his career would’ve been over if he didn’t show enough mental fortitude to come back.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m a very competitive guy. I hate to lose so when I make a mistake, it doesn’t mean I’m incompetent. So I want to prove to people that humans make mistakes but they can be corrected. That is why I elected to take the first penalty in the shootout after missing my kick,” Gyan said on Wontumi FM.

“I strongly believe if I didn’t retake that penalty, it would’ve been the end of my career… Ronaldo is very competitive too, that’s why he was crying. He has passion for the game.”

Pulse Nigeria

Gyan defends Ronaldo after penalty miss against Slovenia

Meanwhile, Gyan also reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo breaking down in tears following his penalty miss against Slovenia in the round of 16 of the 2024 European Championship.

ADVERTISEMENT