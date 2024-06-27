ADVERTISEMENT
Brazilian Ronaldo is the greatest player of all time – Asamoah Gyan

Emmanuel Ayamga

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan believes Brazil legend Ronaldo Nazario de Lima is the greatest player of all time.

Asamoah Gyan picks Brazilian Ronaldo is the greatest player of all time

Gyan idolised the former Barcelona and Real Madrid star while growing up and even modelled his game around that of the 47-year-old.

The debate over which footballer is the greatest has been raging on for decades, with Pele and Maradona being the original contenders.

In recent years, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have also written themselves into the conversation after achieving so much success in the 2010s.

However, Ronaldo remains the youngest player to have scooped the FIFA World Best Player award, having first won it in 1996 as a 20-year-old.

He would go on to win the FIFA World Player of the Year award two more times, while also winning the FIFA World Cup twice with Brazil.

Gyan believes no player is more complete than Ronaldo and has rated the Brazilian legend as the greatest of all time ahead of the others.

Asamoah Gyan celebrating his goal against USA during 2010 World Cup Pulse Ghana

"Brazilian Ronaldo is the one from whom I drew a lot of inspiration. To me, he is the greatest player of all time,” Gyan told YFM, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

“He was a centre-forward who could do everything. I grew up and acquired skills similar to his. A centre-forward might have certain qualities and lack others, but I see myself as a complete striker who never lacked anything. I thank God for that.”

Gyan is currently Ghana’s record scorer with 51 goals and also the country’s second most-capped player of all time behind only Andre Ayew.

