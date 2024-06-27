Brazilian Ronaldo is the greatest player of all time – Asamoah Gyan

The debate over which footballer is the greatest has been raging on for decades, with Pele and Maradona being the original contenders.

ece-auto-gen

In recent years, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have also written themselves into the conversation after achieving so much success in the 2010s.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Ronaldo remains the youngest player to have scooped the FIFA World Best Player award, having first won it in 1996 as a 20-year-old.

He would go on to win the FIFA World Player of the Year award two more times, while also winning the FIFA World Cup twice with Brazil.

Gyan believes no player is more complete than Ronaldo and has rated the Brazilian legend as the greatest of all time ahead of the others.

Pulse Ghana

"Brazilian Ronaldo is the one from whom I drew a lot of inspiration. To me, he is the greatest player of all time,” Gyan told YFM, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He was a centre-forward who could do everything. I grew up and acquired skills similar to his. A centre-forward might have certain qualities and lack others, but I see myself as a complete striker who never lacked anything. I thank God for that.”