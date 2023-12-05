ADVERTISEMENT
‘Ten Hag is a Pep Guardiola from Black Friday’ – Nana Aba blasts Man United boss

Emmanuel Ayamga

Media Personality and strong Manchester United fan Nana Aba Anamoah has criticised Erik ten Hag’s tactics in the wake of the club’s struggles.

She jovially described the Dutchman as a “Pep Guardiola from Black Friday” and said she does not understand his approach to games.

This follows the Red Devils' latest defeat at the hands of Newcastle United on Sunday, where they were largely outplayed.

“Ten Hag is a Pep Guardiola from Black Friday. That is what he is. He deceived us a few times last season and I was thinking next season, yeah, that will be our moment of glory,” Nana Aba said on the United and Everything Football Podcast.

“It’s been worse. His tactics, sometimes I don’t even know what he’s playing. I don’t understand his game plan. I don’t understand why a handsome man can behave so badly.”

Manchester United have failed to beat a top-eight side away from home in the Premier League since Ten Hag took charge.

The Reds are also enduring a miserable campaign both domestically and in Europe, as they sit at the bottom of their UEFA Champions League group with just one game left.

Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag
Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag AFP

Nana Aba believes things need to change in order for the club to bounce back but doesn’t see Ten Hag as the right man to lead that resurgence.

“Fans are frustrated. This is not the United we know. I miss the United of Yorke, I want that Manchester United back.

“And I don’t think we’re going to get it back anytime soon, considering the players we’re buying, what the players are doing, and Ten Hag,” she added.

Manchester United are currently seventh in the Premier League.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

