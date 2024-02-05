Here are 32 things to know about Brazilian football superstar Neymar

Here are 32 things to know about the Brazilian football superstar:

1. Early Life: Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior was born on February 5, 1992, in Mogi das Cruzes, Brazil.

2. Santos FC: He began his professional career at Santos FC, making his debut in 2009.

3. Barcelona Move: In 2013, Neymar signed with FC Barcelona, forming a formidable trio with Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez.

4. Paris Saint-Germain: In 2017, he transferred to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for a record fee of €222 million, the highest for any player.

5. National Team: Neymar has been a key player for the Brazilian national team since his debut in 2010.

6. Olympic Gold: He helped Brazil win Olympic gold in men's football at the 2016 Rio Games.

7. Champions League Winner: Neymar won the UEFA Champions League with Barcelona during the 2014-2015 season.

8. Samba Gold: He has won the Samba Gold award multiple times, given to the best Brazilian player in Europe.

9. Scoring Record: Neymar is one of Brazil's highest-scoring international players.

10. Injuries: His career has been marred by several significant injuries, impacting his playtime in crucial matches.

11. Playing Style: Known for his dribbling, technical skills, and scoring ability.

12. Social Media Presence: Neymar is one of the most followed athletes on social media.

13. Charity Work: He has been involved in various charitable efforts, including his own institute, Instituto Projeto Neymar Jr.

14. World Cup Appearances: Neymar has represented Brazil in multiple FIFA World Cup tournaments.

15. Endorsements: He has lucrative endorsement deals with global brands like Nike, Puma, Red Bull, and many others.

16. Acting and Music Interests: Neymar has shown interest in acting and music, appearing in movies and releasing music videos.

17. Controversies: His career has also seen controversies, including issues related to transfers and off-field behavior.

18. Skills and Flair: Neymar is celebrated for his creativity on the field, often showcasing flashy moves and tricks.

19. Prolific Scorer: He has consistently been among the top scorers for his clubs and the national team.

20. Leadership: Neymar has served as captain of the Brazilian national team, showcasing his leadership qualities.

21. FIFA Confederations Cup: He was instrumental in Brazil's victory at the 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup.

22. Copa Libertadores Success: With Santos, Neymar won the Copa Libertadores in 2011.

23. Innovative Playmaker: His playmaking abilities are renowned, often leading to goals for his teammates.

24. FIFA Puskás Award: Neymar won the 2011 FIFA Puskás Award for scoring the best goal of the year.

25. Cultural Impact: Neymar's influence extends beyond football, impacting fashion, music, and social media.

26. Record Transfer: His transfer to PSG set the world record for the highest football transfer fee.

27. Adaptability: Neymar has successfully adapted to different leagues and styles of play in Brazil, Spain, and France.

28. Philanthropy: His NPO, Instituto Neymar Jr., helps children and families in need.

29. Footballing Family: His father, Neymar Santos Sr., was also a footballer and is his agent.

30. Commercial Success: Neymar's marketability has made him one of the highest-paid athletes in the world.

31. Influential Figure: He's considered a role model and an influential figure in modern football.