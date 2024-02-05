The star is currently trending on social media as today marks his 32nd birthday. Though the Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia player has been absent on the pitch due to a lengthy injury, Neymar's influence in football cannot be overemphasized.
Here are 32 things to know about Brazilian football superstar Neymar
Neymar, one of the most electrifying talents in football history, has captivated fans worldwide with his skill, flair, and achievements both on and off the pitch.
Recommended articles
Here are 32 things to know about the Brazilian football superstar:
1. Early Life: Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior was born on February 5, 1992, in Mogi das Cruzes, Brazil.
2. Santos FC: He began his professional career at Santos FC, making his debut in 2009.
3. Barcelona Move: In 2013, Neymar signed with FC Barcelona, forming a formidable trio with Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez.
4. Paris Saint-Germain: In 2017, he transferred to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for a record fee of €222 million, the highest for any player.
5. National Team: Neymar has been a key player for the Brazilian national team since his debut in 2010.
6. Olympic Gold: He helped Brazil win Olympic gold in men's football at the 2016 Rio Games.
7. Champions League Winner: Neymar won the UEFA Champions League with Barcelona during the 2014-2015 season.
8. Samba Gold: He has won the Samba Gold award multiple times, given to the best Brazilian player in Europe.
9. Scoring Record: Neymar is one of Brazil's highest-scoring international players.
10. Injuries: His career has been marred by several significant injuries, impacting his playtime in crucial matches.
11. Playing Style: Known for his dribbling, technical skills, and scoring ability.
12. Social Media Presence: Neymar is one of the most followed athletes on social media.
13. Charity Work: He has been involved in various charitable efforts, including his own institute, Instituto Projeto Neymar Jr.
14. World Cup Appearances: Neymar has represented Brazil in multiple FIFA World Cup tournaments.
15. Endorsements: He has lucrative endorsement deals with global brands like Nike, Puma, Red Bull, and many others.
16. Acting and Music Interests: Neymar has shown interest in acting and music, appearing in movies and releasing music videos.
17. Controversies: His career has also seen controversies, including issues related to transfers and off-field behavior.
18. Skills and Flair: Neymar is celebrated for his creativity on the field, often showcasing flashy moves and tricks.
19. Prolific Scorer: He has consistently been among the top scorers for his clubs and the national team.
20. Leadership: Neymar has served as captain of the Brazilian national team, showcasing his leadership qualities.
21. FIFA Confederations Cup: He was instrumental in Brazil's victory at the 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup.
22. Copa Libertadores Success: With Santos, Neymar won the Copa Libertadores in 2011.
23. Innovative Playmaker: His playmaking abilities are renowned, often leading to goals for his teammates.
24. FIFA Puskás Award: Neymar won the 2011 FIFA Puskás Award for scoring the best goal of the year.
25. Cultural Impact: Neymar's influence extends beyond football, impacting fashion, music, and social media.
26. Record Transfer: His transfer to PSG set the world record for the highest football transfer fee.
27. Adaptability: Neymar has successfully adapted to different leagues and styles of play in Brazil, Spain, and France.
28. Philanthropy: His NPO, Instituto Neymar Jr., helps children and families in need.
29. Footballing Family: His father, Neymar Santos Sr., was also a footballer and is his agent.
30. Commercial Success: Neymar's marketability has made him one of the highest-paid athletes in the world.
31. Influential Figure: He's considered a role model and an influential figure in modern football.
32. Legacy: Despite controversies, Neymar's legacy as one of the greatest football talents of his generation is undeniable.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh