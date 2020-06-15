They either adopt the nicknames of their idols players or fans name their favourite footballers after things they can situate with or legendary players whom they have similar still of play with.

Some times too footballers are nicknamed after their style of play or exceptional qualities they possess on the field of play.

Pele is the commonest nicknames among most Ghanaian footballers. The name Pele in Ghanaian football has transcended generation.

In the 1970’s Amusah Ghadamoshi of Hearts of Oak was nicknamed African Pele and Albert Essuman of Asante Kotoko was called Baby Pele.

In the late 1979 and early 1980s saw the rise of arguably the greatest players ever produced in Ghana in the person of Abedi Pele.

He was nicknamed Pele and it became part of his name and he even registered with it at the club level and during international competition.

Abedi played his first major competition for Ghana in the 1992 Africa Cup of Nations and one of his teammates during the tournament was also called Ali Ibrahim Pele.

The legendary Brazilian footballer who was the only player to have won the FIFA World Cup three times was also not born Pele. He was born Edson Arantes Do Nascimento, but he got his nickname after he failed to mention his favourite player Bele well when he was a young boy. He said Pele and it became his nickname and he used it throughout his career.

If there is any player whose nickname had a great impact on his career then it was Abedi Pele Ayew. He lived up to the by emerging as the first player to win the African Footballer of the Year award three consecutive times

Below are the nicknames of 70+3 notable Ghanaian players:

1950s to 1960s

Baba Yara- The King of Wingers

Aggrey Fyn- Professor

Edward Acquah- The Man with Sputnik Shot

Wilberfore Mfum- The Bulldozer

Ofei Dodoo-Little Bird

Dodoo Ankrah- Magic Hands

Akuetteh Armah- The man with 99 styles

Osei Kofi- Wizardry Dribbler/Show Boy

1960s-1970s

Albert Essuman-Baby Pele

Jones Attoquayefio- Asmara

Yaw Sam- The Chestman

Amusa Gbadomoshi- Pele

Robert Mensah- Bob Mensah

1970s to 1990s

Opoku Afriyie- Bayie/Nii Opoku

Abedi Ayew-Pele/Maestro

Tony Yeboah-Yegoala

Robert Hammond- Expensive

Mohammed Ahmed- Polo/Dribbling Magician

Abdul Razak- Golden Boy

Opoku Nti- Zico

Kwesi Appiah- Mayele

Papa Arko- B Marley

Owusu Sekyere- Ember

George Arthur-King George

Stephen Frimpong Manso- Mayanga

Ali Ibrahim Pele

Emmanuel Armah- Senegal or Asenewe

Frank Amankwaah-Bayereba

Sam Johnson-Foyoo

Emmanuel Ampiah- Chairman

Yaw Preko- Ian Rush

Ibrahim Tanko- Bullet

Ousmanu Amadu-Salenko

1990s to 2000s

Richard Kinson- Olele

Sammy Adjei- Bartels

Samuel Osei Kuffour- Tugah

Awudu Issaka- Disco Dancer

Baba Adamu- Amando

Daniel Addo- Darling Boy

Emmanuel Osei Kuffour-General

Godwin Abblodey- Champion

Stephen Oduro- Tico

Ofosu Amoah-Tico Tico

Joseph Hendriks- Oreba

Daniel Coleman- Kofi Gare

Amankwaah Mireku- Osofo

Eric Gawu- Gatete

Emmanuel Yartey- Doctor Panie3

John Mensah- The Rock of Gibraltar

Issah Ahmed- The Rock of Gilbralter

Michael Osei- Ember

Godfred Yeboah- TV3

Prince Adu Poku- Prince of Goals

Owusu Afriyie-Bayie

Isaac Owusu-Ninja

Nana Arhin Duah-Nana Obua Nipa

Anthony Annan- Pablo Aimar

Stephen Appiah- Tornado

Michael Essien-Bizon

Asamoah Gyan- Baby Jet

Rabui Mohammed- Momo

Yahaya Mohammed- Terminator/Lukaku

Richard Osei Agyemang-Agyeo

Samuel Inkoom- Eboue

Kojo Poku- Mahala

Edmund Owusu Ansah- Owuo

Issah Abdul Rahman-Anchini

Bernard Dong Bortey-Diouf/Serial Killer

Daniel Acquah-Passy

Charles Taylor- Terror

Thomas Partey- Octopus

Justice Blay – Nkuku

Emmanuel Osei Baffour – Manomaa

Emmanuel Gyamfi – Pajero

N/B: Most of the players featured are mostly those who played for Ghana either at the juvenile level or at the senior national team level