They either adopt the nicknames of their idols players or fans name their favourite footballers after things they can situate with or legendary players whom they have similar still of play with.
Some times too footballers are nicknamed after their style of play or exceptional qualities they possess on the field of play.
Pele is the commonest nicknames among most Ghanaian footballers. The name Pele in Ghanaian football has transcended generation.
In the 1970’s Amusah Ghadamoshi of Hearts of Oak was nicknamed African Pele and Albert Essuman of Asante Kotoko was called Baby Pele.
In the late 1979 and early 1980s saw the rise of arguably the greatest players ever produced in Ghana in the person of Abedi Pele.
He was nicknamed Pele and it became part of his name and he even registered with it at the club level and during international competition.
Abedi played his first major competition for Ghana in the 1992 Africa Cup of Nations and one of his teammates during the tournament was also called Ali Ibrahim Pele.
The legendary Brazilian footballer who was the only player to have won the FIFA World Cup three times was also not born Pele. He was born Edson Arantes Do Nascimento, but he got his nickname after he failed to mention his favourite player Bele well when he was a young boy. He said Pele and it became his nickname and he used it throughout his career.
If there is any player whose nickname had a great impact on his career then it was Abedi Pele Ayew. He lived up to the by emerging as the first player to win the African Footballer of the Year award three consecutive times
Below are the nicknames of 70+3 notable Ghanaian players:
1950s to 1960s
Baba Yara- The King of Wingers
Aggrey Fyn- Professor
Edward Acquah- The Man with Sputnik Shot
Wilberfore Mfum- The Bulldozer
Ofei Dodoo-Little Bird
Dodoo Ankrah- Magic Hands
Akuetteh Armah- The man with 99 styles
Osei Kofi- Wizardry Dribbler/Show Boy
1960s-1970s
Albert Essuman-Baby Pele
Jones Attoquayefio- Asmara
Yaw Sam- The Chestman
Amusa Gbadomoshi- Pele
Robert Mensah- Bob Mensah
1970s to 1990s
Opoku Afriyie- Bayie/Nii Opoku
Abedi Ayew-Pele/Maestro
Tony Yeboah-Yegoala
Robert Hammond- Expensive
Mohammed Ahmed- Polo/Dribbling Magician
Abdul Razak- Golden Boy
Opoku Nti- Zico
Kwesi Appiah- Mayele
Papa Arko- B Marley
Owusu Sekyere- Ember
George Arthur-King George
Stephen Frimpong Manso- Mayanga
Ali Ibrahim Pele
Emmanuel Armah- Senegal or Asenewe
Frank Amankwaah-Bayereba
Sam Johnson-Foyoo
Emmanuel Ampiah- Chairman
Yaw Preko- Ian Rush
Ibrahim Tanko- Bullet
Ousmanu Amadu-Salenko
1990s to 2000s
Richard Kinson- Olele
Sammy Adjei- Bartels
Samuel Osei Kuffour- Tugah
Awudu Issaka- Disco Dancer
Baba Adamu- Amando
Daniel Addo- Darling Boy
Emmanuel Osei Kuffour-General
Godwin Abblodey- Champion
Stephen Oduro- Tico
Ofosu Amoah-Tico Tico
Joseph Hendriks- Oreba
Daniel Coleman- Kofi Gare
Amankwaah Mireku- Osofo
Eric Gawu- Gatete
Emmanuel Yartey- Doctor Panie3
John Mensah- The Rock of Gibraltar
Issah Ahmed- The Rock of Gilbralter
Michael Osei- Ember
Godfred Yeboah- TV3
Prince Adu Poku- Prince of Goals
Owusu Afriyie-Bayie
Isaac Owusu-Ninja
Nana Arhin Duah-Nana Obua Nipa
Anthony Annan- Pablo Aimar
Stephen Appiah- Tornado
Michael Essien-Bizon
Asamoah Gyan- Baby Jet
Rabui Mohammed- Momo
Yahaya Mohammed- Terminator/Lukaku
Richard Osei Agyemang-Agyeo
Samuel Inkoom- Eboue
Kojo Poku- Mahala
Edmund Owusu Ansah- Owuo
Issah Abdul Rahman-Anchini
Bernard Dong Bortey-Diouf/Serial Killer
Daniel Acquah-Passy
Charles Taylor- Terror
Thomas Partey- Octopus
Justice Blay – Nkuku
Emmanuel Osei Baffour – Manomaa
Emmanuel Gyamfi – Pajero
N/B: Most of the players featured are mostly those who played for Ghana either at the juvenile level or at the senior national team level