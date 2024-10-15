‘I was surprised Barcelona fans were booing me’ - Nico Williams

In the end, the move didn’t materialise and Williams ended up inheriting jersey number 10 after deciding to stay at the Basque club.

On matchday two in La Liga this season Athletic Bilbao lost 2-1 away to Barcelona at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Barcelona on August 24, 2024, and the reception given to the 22-year-old was hostile, to say the least.

He finally disclosed to Spanish website El Mundo how he felt during the match in a recent interview.

ADVERTISEMENT

pulse senegal

“I was surprised, I'm not going to lie. But I didn't give it much importance because when you go to a rival's field it's normal for people to whistle at you, but this time it was personal. It's okay, I think that's also fun as long as it's not insulting.

“Being whistled at is the essence of football and I take it pretty well,” Williams said.

Decision to stay at Athletic Bilbao

The Athletic Bilbao winger also spoke about the noise surrounding his decision to stay at his current club despite several clubs wanting his services.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, he was not moved by the fuss about his transfer in the summer but is focused on playing football and performing well.

“In the end, you have to live with it. Football works like this, with much interest from clubs, the media, the players... and there is always noise. It is neither bad nor good, it is what it is and it does not affect my performance. I continue doing the same job I have done until now,” he noted.

Williams, however, admitted he wouldn’t want to be in the same transfer saga every summer, adding that he appreciates his family’s constant support.

Pulse Ghana

"On a personal level, there have also been tough times in which you stop to think about many scenarios and it is difficult, but I have an incredible family and friends who support me. I want to think that this will not happen to me every summer."

ADVERTISEMENT