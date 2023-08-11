Nordsjaelland release third kit inspired by Ghanaian traditional culture

The jersey is also adorned by special symbols from Danish and Egyptian culture, which all represent the values of Nordsjaelland and its academies.

A statement from the Danish club said: “The three symbols adorning the front and back of the jersey have been selected by children at the academies, representing our values and talent work across national borders.

“Ghana - The first symbol, Dwennimmen, represents the word humility and has been chosen by our Ghanaian academy to symbolize the importance of remaining humble.”

It added: “Denmark - The second symbol, Gebo, represents the word partnership and has been chosen by our Danish academy to symbolize our collaboration across the academies.

“Egypt - The third and final symbol, Ankh, represents the word family and has been chosen by our Egyptian academy to symbolize that we are all one family.”

Nordjaelland have strong links with Ghana due to their affiliation with the Right to Dream Academy, which has served as a feeder club for years.

“A kit that speaks volumes of our shared values. In every thread of this kit, the essence of our global family shines bright. Together, we thrive!” the academy wrote about the new kits.

Mohammed Kudus joined Nordsjaelland from the Right to Dream Academy before securing a big move to Ajax Amsterdam.