OccupyJulorbiHouse: Ghanaians mount pressure on football stars to add their voices

The protest, which is set to continue on Friday and Saturday, is geared towards campaigning against corruption, economic hardship and demanding accountability from politicians.

However, the protesters were stopped from demonstrating on Thursday by the Police, with many of them also getting arrested in the process.

While they were later released by the Police, Ghanaians on social media have been mounting pressure on public figures to join the campaign.

Persons in the entertainment industry, especially musicians and actors, were heavily criticised until some took to X (Twitter) to add their voices.

Some of the criticism has also gone the way of footballers and sportsmen, who are being urged to use their massive followings to garner support for the movement.

Here are some of the reactions on X (Twitter):

