One year on, Chelsea, Newcastle United pay tribute to ‘incredible’ Christian Atsu

Exactly a year today, Atsu went missing under the rubble in the wake of the destructive earthquake that struck in southern Turkey.

He was subsequently confirmed dead after his lifeless body was pulled out of the rubble. This followed days of intense search by both local and international units in the area.

The ex-Chelsea and Newcastle United winger was later laid to rest on Friday, March 17, 2022, in his hometown in Ada in Ghana’s Greater Accra Region.

A Year on, Chelsea wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "One year ago today we tragically lost Christian Atsu. Our thoughts will always remain with Christian's family and friends."

Newcastle took to social media to pay tribute to their former employee, who helped them to gain promotion to the Premier League.

“One year ago we sadly lost Christian Atsu in the most tragic of circumstances,” the club wrote on its page, accompanied by a photo of the deceased footballer.

“An incredible person who is fondly remembered by everyone at Newcastle United. Our thoughts are forever with Christian's family and friends. Oh he is so wonderful.”

Meanwhile, Atsu’s former clubs helped to complete the school which the late footballer was building in Ghana before his unfortunate demise.

Atsu was in the process of building a school for the less privileged in the Senya Beraku community before his untimely death.

His former clubs Chelsea, Newcastle United and Everton have since ensured that the school has been successfully completed.

In June last year, the clubs collaborated to endure the school was fully built and refurbished, to the delight of the caretakers and students.