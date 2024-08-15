‘Joining Chelsea will kill your career’ – Pastor warns Victor Osimhen

Osimhen has been in the news for much of the summer following speculations surrounding his future after making clear his desire to depart Napoli.

The Nigeria international has been linked with Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and some Saudi clubs, although his €120 million release clause seems to be scaring away any potential suitors.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Chelsea is a potential destination for wantaway Osimhen

Rumours of a move to Chelsea have been rife in recent days following the club’s failed attempt to sign Atletico Madrid forward Samu Omorodion.

Reacting to this, Primate Elijah Ayodele warned the striker against moving to Chelsea and said his career would go downhill if he joined the English side.

The pastor also called on the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) not to invite Osimhen to the national team if he becomes a Chelsea player.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I want to quickly advise, as directed, Osimhen not to go to Chelsea. If you go to Chelsea, you will not shine, and it will kill your career," he said in a video shared on X.

"NFF, if Osimhen goes to Chelsea, don’t call him. They need to review calling Osimhen to the Super Eagles properly. We have all the teams to go to the World Cup and Nations Cup. We will begin to preview all of this and see how it goes.”