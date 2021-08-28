RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

PSG magic trio 'certainly' in squad at Reims says Pochettino

Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi training on Saturday ahead of a visit to Reims

Kylian Mbappe, coveted by Real Madrid, should be in the Paris Saint-Germain squad at Reims, along with Lionel Messi, who could make his debut, and Neymar, coach Mauricio Pochettino said on Saturday. 

"We have not yet announced the squad," the coach told his press conference ahead of Sunday evening's Ligue 1 match, adding that all the 'magic trio' "will certainly be among those named, we will see if they can play from the start of the match."

Pochettino said Mbappe had not told him he wanted to leave PSG for Real Madrid. 

"Kylian has worked very well in training as usual", Pochettino said.

As for the striker's contractual situation, "our president and our sporting director have been clear about the club's position", Pochettino added. 

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi reiterated at the Champions League draw on Thursday that the club had not changed its position and intended to keep Mbappe. 

Even without Messi and Neymar, PSG have won all three of their opening league games.

