Throwback: ‘GFA is lying’ - why Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti called out the GFA

The Black Stars drew 2-2 to the Eagles of Mali on November 15, 2009.

Gyan and Essien missed Ghana’s FIFA international friendly against the Palancas Negras of Angola on Wednesday, November 18, 2009. The game ended goalless at the Cidadela Stadium in Angola.

The duo did not fly with the team for the friendly clash, and the GFA vice president said in an interview with Accra-based Peace FM that as he was “leaving the FA secretariat yesterday [November 21, 2009], two players Essien and Asamoah had written to apologize for their behaviour.”

Carlo Ancelotti denies GFA claim

Baby Jet apologised on the same radio station on Thursday, November 19, 2009.

However, days later, then-Chelsea coach Carlo Ancelotti accused the GFA of lying, insisting that Essien did seek permission to miss the friendly match against Angola.

Ancelotti, now manager of Spanish giants Real Madrid, alleged that GFA lied when it said the former Chelsea midfielder refused to join the Black Stars for the game in Luanda.

"It is simple. He asked the manager of Ghana if he could avoid the game on Wednesday. We gave him a day of rest, and it was no problem.

"I didn't speak with the Ghana manager. I spoke only with Essien," the Italian manager said.