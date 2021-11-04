Rebecca Akufo-Addo launches First Lady’s Cup, a female version of President’s Cup

At the launch of the First Lady’s Cup in Accra, Mrs. Akufo-Addo said the time is now to actively promote the women’s game.

“Today is historic, we are gathered here to launch the First Lady’s Cup. This cup competition is the women’s version of the President’s Cup. It ushers in a new era for women’s football in Ghana,” she said, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

“It also recognizes the importance of shinning the spotlight on women’s football in giving it the necessary push, after all our women have given us enough to believe that given the needed support, they can bring glory to Ghana.

“I hope together with the help of other stakeholders we will advance the empowerment of the girl child and women in Ghana through soccer. I have been made aware of the many challenges facing women’s football in Ghana including the low remuneration of the players, poor infrastructure, lack of equipment, transport and inadequate women personnel in the various teams.”

The First Lady’s Cup will be played in Accra on December 10, 2021, with the participating teams yet to be revealed.

Meanwhile, the First Lady also used the occasion to announce plans to establish the first Women's School of Soccer Excellence in West Africa to train women coaches and other technical staff.

“As stated in the launch invitation this event shall among other things solicit the support of all Ghanaians for the establishment of the first Women’s School of Soccer Center of Excellence in West Africa.

“This school will train women coaches and other technical staff to upgrade the capacity of women in the footballing industry. I am looking forward to the day when the dugout will be full of women in the footballing industry.