He is due to return to Molde in May once the Premier League campaign ends, although many United fans have been immediately impressed and want him to stay.

"First of all you have to give Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] an opportunity and that's a discussion that has to take place with the Glazers," said Rooney, who is now playing for MLS side DC United in Washington, to ESPN.

"But if I had the opportunity to appoint someone, I'd go all out for [Mauricio] Pochettino.

"I think he ticks every box in terms of his quality as a coach, but also his willingness to give youth a chance."

