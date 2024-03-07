ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

RTU players boycott training over 5 months unpaid salaries

Emmanuel Ayamga

Players of Ghana Premier League side Real Tamale United (RTU) have boycotted training as a response to not being paid their salaries for several months.

RTU players boycott training over 5 months unpaid salaries
RTU players boycott training over 5 months unpaid salaries

The club has failed to pay its players for the last five months, as they continue to struggle in the Ghanaian topflight.

Recommended articles

This was confirmed by the RTU’s head coach Abdul Mumin Abdulai, who revealed that he has also not been paid for close to a year now.

ADVERTISEMENT

He explained that his players downed tools ahead of Wednesday’s training session and refused to train over their unpaid salaries.

“The players boycotted yesterday's training because they haven't received their salaries in nearly five months, plus some unpaid,” Mumin Abdulai told Akoma FM, as quoted by Joy Sports.

“Me, as the coach, I have not been paid in nearly a year. Our situation is dire, and we require immediate help.”

RTU have won just one of their last eight matches in the Ghana Premier League and are currently rooted in a relegation dogfight.

The Tamale-based side sits at the bottom of the league table with 18 points from 19 matches but remain just three points away from safety.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Video: Inaki Williams scores wonder goal against Atletico Madrid in Copa del Rey

Video: Inaki Williams scores wonder goal against Atletico Madrid in Copa del Rey

Andre Ayew wins Le Havre player of the month for February

Andre Ayew wins Le Havre player of the month for February

Nora Hauptle’s Black Queens are not there yet despite visible progress

Nora Hauptle’s Black Queens are not there yet despite visible progress

2023 African Games: Ghana’s Black Satellites promise to deliver gold

2023 African Games: Ghana’s Black Satellites promise to deliver gold