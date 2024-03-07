The club has failed to pay its players for the last five months, as they continue to struggle in the Ghanaian topflight.
RTU players boycott training over 5 months unpaid salaries
Players of Ghana Premier League side Real Tamale United (RTU) have boycotted training as a response to not being paid their salaries for several months.
This was confirmed by the RTU’s head coach Abdul Mumin Abdulai, who revealed that he has also not been paid for close to a year now.
RTU players unpaid for five months
He explained that his players downed tools ahead of Wednesday’s training session and refused to train over their unpaid salaries.
“The players boycotted yesterday's training because they haven't received their salaries in nearly five months, plus some unpaid,” Mumin Abdulai told Akoma FM, as quoted by Joy Sports.
“Me, as the coach, I have not been paid in nearly a year. Our situation is dire, and we require immediate help.”
RTU have won just one of their last eight matches in the Ghana Premier League and are currently rooted in a relegation dogfight.
The Tamale-based side sits at the bottom of the league table with 18 points from 19 matches but remain just three points away from safety.
