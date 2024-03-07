RTU players boycott training over 5 months unpaid salaries

This was confirmed by the RTU’s head coach Abdul Mumin Abdulai, who revealed that he has also not been paid for close to a year now.

RTU players unpaid for five months

ADVERTISEMENT

He explained that his players downed tools ahead of Wednesday’s training session and refused to train over their unpaid salaries.

“The players boycotted yesterday's training because they haven't received their salaries in nearly five months, plus some unpaid,” Mumin Abdulai told Akoma FM, as quoted by Joy Sports.

“Me, as the coach, I have not been paid in nearly a year. Our situation is dire, and we require immediate help.”

RTU have won just one of their last eight matches in the Ghana Premier League and are currently rooted in a relegation dogfight.