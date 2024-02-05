Rui Vitoria and 6 other coaches who lost their jobs during AFCON 2023

Rui Vitoria is the latest casualty of coaches who have lost their jobs since the start of AFCON 2023 in Cote D’Ivoire. With rumours that Herve Renard would be appointed the new coach of the Pharoahs, the Egyptian Football Association has announced that Vitoria has been relieved of his duties.
During the AFCON 2023 tournament, several national team coaches were either sacked or resigned from their positions due to various reasons, including poor performance.
In a statement on Sunday, the EFA appointed Mohamed Youssef, a former Al Ahly coach, as Egypt’s interim manager. The EFA also expressed their intention to “study the CVs of [some] foreign coaches” as they seek a permanent replacement.
Here's a summary of the coaches affected:
Rui Vitoria (Egypt): The Egypt Football Association (EFA) announced the dismissal of Vitoria and his entire backroom staff following a meeting of their board of directors. The decision comes after the record-holders suffered a round of 16 elimination through a penalty shootout defeat to DR Congo.
Egypt’s struggles in the tournament included three successive 2-2 draws in the group stage against Mozambique, Ghana, and Cape Verde, compounded by an early injury to their talismanic captain Mohamed Salah.
Adel Amrouche (Tanzania): He was sacked following a 3-0 defeat to Morocco, with the dismissal linked to an 8-match ban he received from CAF for making distasteful comments about the Morocco team.
Jean-Louis Gasset (Ivory Coast): Gasset was dismissed after Ivory Coast's 4-0 defeat against Equatorial Guinea, marking a significant upset as the host nation.
Chris Hughton (Ghana): Hughton was sacked after Ghana's underwhelming performance in the group stages, where the team failed to secure a win.
Tom Saintfiet (Gambia): Saintfiet chose to resign after Gambia's exit in the group stages of the tournament. His resignation came after a defeat to Cameroon, marking the end of Gambia's campaign.
Djamel Belmadi (Algeria): Belmadi parted ways with the Algerian national team after a surprising 1-0 loss to Mauritania, which led to Algeria's early exit from the tournament.
Jalel Kadri (Tunisia): Kadri stepped down from his role as the head coach of Tunisia following a disappointing campaign that saw the team finish last in their group without securing a win.
These changes highlight the high stakes and pressures of international football management, especially in a prestigious tournament like the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).
