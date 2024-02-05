Rui Vitoria and 6 other coaches who lost their jobs during AFCON 2023

In a statement on Sunday, the EFA appointed Mohamed Youssef, a former Al Ahly coach, as Egypt’s interim manager. The EFA also expressed their intention to “study the CVs of [some] foreign coaches” as they seek a permanent replacement.

Here's a summary of the coaches affected:

Rui Vitoria (Egypt): The Egypt Football Association (EFA) announced the dismissal of Vitoria and his entire backroom staff following a meeting of their board of directors. The decision comes after the record-holders suffered a round of 16 elimination through a penalty shootout defeat to DR Congo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Egypt’s struggles in the tournament included three successive 2-2 draws in the group stage against Mozambique, Ghana, and Cape Verde, compounded by an early injury to their talismanic captain Mohamed Salah.

Adel Amrouche (Tanzania): He was sacked following a 3-0 defeat to Morocco, with the dismissal linked to an 8-match ban he received from CAF for making distasteful comments about the Morocco team​​​​.

Pulse Ghana

Jean-Louis Gasset (Ivory Coast): Gasset was dismissed after Ivory Coast's 4-0 defeat against Equatorial Guinea, marking a significant upset as the host nation​​​​.

Chris Hughton (Ghana): Hughton was sacked after Ghana's underwhelming performance in the group stages, where the team failed to secure a win​​​​.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tom Saintfiet (Gambia): Saintfiet chose to resign after Gambia's exit in the group stages of the tournament. His resignation came after a defeat to Cameroon, marking the end of Gambia's campaign​​​​.

Djamel Belmadi Twitter

Djamel Belmadi (Algeria): Belmadi parted ways with the Algerian national team after a surprising 1-0 loss to Mauritania, which led to Algeria's early exit from the tournament​​​​.

Jalel Kadri (Tunisia): Kadri stepped down from his role as the head coach of Tunisia following a disappointing campaign that saw the team finish last in their group without securing a win​​​​.