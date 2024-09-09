ADVERTISEMENT
Sack Otto Addo – Ghanaians 'cry' on social media after Black Stars draw

Evans Annang

The Black Stars of Ghana failed to get a win against unfancied Niger in the 2025 African Cup of Nations qualifiers in Morocco.

Otto Addo
Otto Addo

The Black Stars thought they were heading for an important victory when Alidu Seidu put them ahead just before half-time but Niger equalised through Oumar Sako and put up a resolute defensive performance to claim a share of the spoils.

With just a draw in two games in the qualifiers, fans of the senior national team have slammed coach Otto Addo for the team’s lackluster performances on social media.

While some of them are bashing the individual performances of the players, Otto Addo took majority of the criticism.

Though Otto has just played four games since his return as the Back Stars coach, the fans are calling for his sacking.

