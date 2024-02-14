SaveGhanaFootball: Scores protest against mismanagement of Ghana football

Led by some senior sports journalists, including Saddick Adams (Sports Obama), Patrick Osei Agyemang (Countryman Songo), Collins Atta Poku and Veronica Commey, the protesters called for better management of football in the country.

On Valentine's Day 2024, thousands of people gathered in Accra to demonstrate against the Ghana Football Association. The demonstration was also accompanied by a huge police presence. Photos by Nicolas Horni Pulse Ghana

Ghana football has been in a poor state in recent years, with both the Ghana Premier League and the Black Stars hitting new lows.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Black Stars have now been eliminated at the group stage of each of their last three major tournaments – two AFCONs and a World Cup.

On Valentine's Day 2024, thousands of people gathered in Accra to demonstrate against the Ghana Football Association. The demonstration was also accompanied by a huge police presence. Photos by Nicolas Horni Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, the women’s national teams who have been a rare shining light have also not been paid their bonuses dating back to last year.

The Black Queens have qualified for the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) but are still owed bonuses, while the Black Princesses have also booked their place at the U20 FIFA World Cup but have also not been paid.

On Valentine's Day 2024, thousands of people gathered in Accra to demonstrate against the Ghana Football Association. The demonstration was also accompanied by a huge police presence. Photos by Nicolas Horni Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

These matters, among other things, are the basis for the demonstration, which seeks to compel the Ghana Football Association (GFA), the Ministry of Youth and Sports and other football stakeholders to put in place reforms to change the fortunes of the sport.

A petition presented by the conveners to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, outlined some of the key reforms needed, including developing a national football policy and instituting a commission of inquiry to probe the underperformance of the various national teams.

On Valentine's Day 2024, thousands of people gathered in Accra to demonstrate against the Ghana Football Association. The demonstration was also accompanied by a huge police presence. Photos by Nicolas Horni Pulse Ghana

Also, accountability over the disbursement of monies earned from tournaments like the World Cup and disbandment of management committees for national teams were top of the agenda.

Meanwhile, some of the placards seen at the protest had the messages: “Lack of vision for our football”, “No bribe before you play for our national team”, “Football brings us together, not politics” and “Competent people should lead the MOYS” (Ministry for Youth and Sports).

ADVERTISEMENT

On Valentine's Day 2024, thousands of people gathered in Accra to demonstrate against the Ghana Football Association. The demonstration was also accompanied by a huge police presence. Photos by Nicolas Horni Pulse Ghana