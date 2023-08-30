Photos: Mohammed Kudus partakes in first training with West Ham

Pulse Ghana

He is the third Ghanaian footballer to be on the books of the Premier League outfit after John Paintsil and Andre Ayew.

On Wednesday, Kudus joined in his first training session with his new teammates and looked to have settled in fine.

Kudus, though, said it has been his childhood dream to play in the Premier League and he will give everything for West Ham.

“I’ve been dreaming to play in a league like this since I was a kid. I’ve been dreaming of this moment and I’m so happy to be here. But it doesn’t stop here, I want to keep going,” he said after his unveiling.

“I try my best to entertain the fans as I think that’s what football is all about. I’m just here to do my best and help the team. I’m really happy to be here. I will fight for the badge. I can’t wait to get started.”

Meanwhile, Kudus made sure his family didn’t miss his unveiling following his dream move to West Ham at the weekend.

The 23-year-old was officially unveiled by the English club on Sunday, with his mother and brothers present for the big occasion.

Kudus has always had a strong bond with his mother and brothers and he ensured they didn’t miss this pivotal moment in his career.

