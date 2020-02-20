The 34-year-old striker arrived in Parliament to witness the fourth State of the Nation Address of the President.

Neatly dressed in a black suit, Gyan entered the House in the company of some members of his entourage.

Gyan in Parliament for SONA

The former Sunderland and Al Ain forward has been in the country for some weeks now, having suffered an injury.

Gyan had been on a good run of form after joining NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League.

He netted five goals in his first eight games for the side and provided one assist, before being sidelined through injury.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo is expected to speak about the gains and other plans for the sports industry at the State of the Nation Address.