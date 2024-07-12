Kobbie Mainoo sets sights on winning Euro 2024 with England after reaching final

Mainoo was once again in impressive form when Gareth Southgate’s side defeated the Netherlands 2-1 to advance to the final of the Euros.

Kobbie Mainoo wants to beat Spain in Euro 2024 final

England will now face Spain in the final on Sunday, and the midfielder has set his sights on becoming a European champion.

“It’s an indescribable feeling. It’s happened quickly, but I’ve just been taking it day by day, game by game, and yes now we’re in the European Championship final,” Mainoo said, as quoted by The Independent.

“We’re all buzzing, it’s been such a journey to get here. I feel like we’ve built on our performances that we’ve had leading to this point and I feel like the only way is up, time to put ourselves into history.”

He added: “I feel like in the first half it was clicking with the whole team, everyone was getting on the ball. Me, Phil (Foden), Dec (Rice), Jude (Bellingham), I feel like we had the game under control in middle of the park and feel like the second half we had to grind out.

“It was very tough but the whole squad was a help. I mean, the impact off the bench from Cole (Palmer) and Ollie. I mean, what a finish, what a way to end it.”

Mainoo was a breakout star in the Premier League last season, where he made 33 appearances in all competitions.