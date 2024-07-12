ADVERTISEMENT
Kobbie Mainoo sets sights on winning Euro 2024 with England after reaching final

Emmanuel Ayamga

Kobbie Mainoo has said he wants to write his name in the history books by winning the 2024 European Championship with England.

Spain vs England: Kobbie Mainoo sets sights on winning Euro 2024
Spain vs England: Kobbie Mainoo sets sights on winning Euro 2024

The 19-year-old has been one of the Three Lions’ standout performers in the ongoing tournament despite only making his international debut in March.

Mainoo was once again in impressive form when Gareth Southgate’s side defeated the Netherlands 2-1 to advance to the final of the Euros.

England will now face Spain in the final on Sunday, and the midfielder has set his sights on becoming a European champion.

“It’s an indescribable feeling. It’s happened quickly, but I’ve just been taking it day by day, game by game, and yes now we’re in the European Championship final,” Mainoo said, as quoted by The Independent.

“We’re all buzzing, it’s been such a journey to get here. I feel like we’ve built on our performances that we’ve had leading to this point and I feel like the only way is up, time to put ourselves into history.”

He added: “I feel like in the first half it was clicking with the whole team, everyone was getting on the ball. Me, Phil (Foden), Dec (Rice), Jude (Bellingham), I feel like we had the game under control in middle of the park and feel like the second half we had to grind out.

“It was very tough but the whole squad was a help. I mean, the impact off the bench from Cole (Palmer) and Ollie. I mean, what a finish, what a way to end it.”

Mainoo was a breakout star in the Premier League last season, where he made 33 appearances in all competitions.

He also scored in the FA Cup final as Manchester United beat rivals Manchester City 2-1 to lift their second major trophy in two seasons under Erik ten Hag.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

