He settled on Richard Kingson in the post and chose Frank Amankwah, Patrick Allotey, John Mensah and Samuel Osei Kuffour as the back four.

The former Juventus midfielder played Michael Essien and himself in the central midfield, while he deployed Laryea Kingston and Sulley Muntari to the right and left wings respectively.

Stephen Appiah in attack preferred Abedi Pele as the supporting striker behind, Asamoah Gyan as the arrow-head.

The only changes Stephen Appiah made to his team from Gyan’s all-time XI was replacing John Paintsil and Hans Adu Sarpei with Frank Amakwaah and Patrick Allotey, respectively.

Stephen Appiah's Black Best XI: Richard Kingson-Frank Amankwah, Patrick Allotey, John Mensah, Sammy Osei Kuffour-Michael Essien, Laryea Kingston, Stephen Appiah, Sulley Muntari-Abedi Pele, Asamoah Gyan.

Appiah named his all-time XI when he appeared on GTV Sports +, a day after Pulse Ghana had published Gyan's all-XI Black Stars XI when he disclosed it in an exclusive interview with the news portal.