‘Stop doing TikTok videos and focus on Barcelona’ - Charles Taylor to David Oduro

“You shouldn’t have the mentality that you are playing for Barcelona B, that’s it. The Barcelona B team is even more difficult. It’s challenging because they rely on the B team for quality players for the first team,” he said.

“We are all happy they have joined Barcelona, but we want to see them playing for the first team. They should stop making videos at this stage and remain focused because that is the most important thing,” Taylor remarked in an interview with Accra-based Angel TV.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

He also touched on how many players fail to make it in Europe after moving from Ghana. Referencing the dismal story of former Ghana under-17 captain Christian Sarbah, the five-time Ghana Premier League winner urged Oduro to prioritise his career and forget about making social media videos.

“I will use Christian Sarbah as an example. Do you know he played for Bayern? He was with the youth team. He never played for the first team. Bayern signed him and Osei Kuffour, but they promoted Kuffour. Sarbah was comfortable because he was satisfied with playing for Bayern.”

Pulse Ghana

David Oduro reveals pressure of playing for Barcelona youth team

Oduro initially expressed his dream-like feeling when he had the opportunity to train with the first team, but he later revealed in the viral TikTok video that there was more pressure playing with the youth side.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Training with the first team is good because there is no pressure. The youth can press you, and I go in hard on them. What I meant is that training with the first team and second team is different,” he stated.