‘We will never forget how you made us feel happy’ – Sudan FA Praises Kwesi Appiah

"The National Association of Libya surprised Kwesi Appiah at the Brenchy Hotel. The Sudanese National Association in Libya, headed by Tamim Ali, the technical manager of the Sudanese national team, surprised the delegation at the Brenchy Hotel in Benghazi by placing banners with his picture on them.

Phrases of welcome, thanks, appreciation, and praise for his contributions to the national team were written, including (Thanks for everything) and (The Sudanese people will never forget how you made them feel happy).

The initiative was well received by Coach Kwesi Appiah, his assistant staff, players, and the administrative delegation, who described it as a clever gesture in appreciation of a great coach whose name and legacy are now part of Sudanese football’s future and the Falcons of Jediane."

