‘We will never forget how you made us feel happy’ – Sudan FA Praises Kwesi Appiah

This gesture of appreciation from the SFA follows the tremendous work the Ghanaian coach has accomplished with the Sudan national team since taking charge in September 2023.
The Sudanese Football Association (SFA) has expressed gratitude to their national team coach, James Kwesi Appiah, for his work as their manager during a visit to the team camp today.
A statement from the FA, posted on Facebook, reads
"The National Association of Libya surprised Kwesi Appiah at the Brenchy Hotel. The Sudanese National Association in Libya, headed by Tamim Ali, the technical manager of the Sudanese national team, surprised the delegation at the Brenchy Hotel in Benghazi by placing banners with his picture on them.
Phrases of welcome, thanks, appreciation, and praise for his contributions to the national team were written, including (Thanks for everything) and (The Sudanese people will never forget how you made them feel happy).
The initiative was well received by Coach Kwesi Appiah, his assistant staff, players, and the administrative delegation, who described it as a clever gesture in appreciation of a great coach whose name and legacy are now part of Sudanese football’s future and the Falcons of Jediane."
Kwesi Appiah's statistics with Sudan
Appiah has managed 10 games as head coach of Sudan, securing 6 wins, 3 draws, and just 1 loss. He will be on the touchline to guide the Falcons of Jediane when they face the Black Stars of Ghana in the second leg encounter at the Benina Martyrs Stadium.