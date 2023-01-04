Tariq Lamptey optimistic about Ghana’s future after World Cup experience

Otto Addo’s side only managed one win against South Korea, with defeats against Portugal and Uruguay sealing their elimination.

Lamptey, who switched nationality from England to Ghana and played for the Black Stars in Qatar, believes the national team will build on their experience from the World Cup.

“Playing at the highest level will only make us stronger as a group, the more experiences we have like this, the more it will bring us together,” he told Citi Sports.

“It puts us in a good place for the future. The boys played really well and obviously we would have loved to do well for us, the fans and everyone involved but we will use the experience to keep building as a team.

“We will be working with each other and we will keep trusting each other and hopefully that will put us in a good place for the future.”

Imago