Tariq Lamptey optimistic about Ghana’s future after World Cup experience

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana defender Tariq Lamptey believes the experience the Black Stars had at the Qatar 2022 World Cup will make the team stronger and more united.

The Black Stars went into the tournament with renewed optimism but were disappointingly booted out at the group stages.

Otto Addo’s side only managed one win against South Korea, with defeats against Portugal and Uruguay sealing their elimination.

Lamptey, who switched nationality from England to Ghana and played for the Black Stars in Qatar, believes the national team will build on their experience from the World Cup.

Playing at the highest level will only make us stronger as a group, the more experiences we have like this, the more it will bring us together,” he told Citi Sports.

“It puts us in a good place for the future. The boys played really well and obviously we would have loved to do well for us, the fans and everyone involved but we will use the experience to keep building as a team.

“We will be working with each other and we will keep trusting each other and hopefully that will put us in a good place for the future.”

Tariq Lamptey at Brighton
Tariq Lamptey at Brighton Imago

Lamptey has returned to his club Brighton and Hove Albion and started in their 4-2 defeat to Arsenal last week.

