Ten Hag planning to bring Mohammed Kudus to Manchester United in the summer

It’s fair to say both players have settled in well at Old Trafford after helping Manchester United to win their first major trophy in five and a half years.

Martinez has been a rock at the heart of defense since his arrival, although Antony has often divided opinions with his hot and cold performances.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Ten Hag is keen on signing Kudus in the summer to bolster his options in midfield.

The Dutch manager was the man who signed Kudus from Nordsjaelland to Ajax and gave him his debut in the Eredivisie and UEFA Champions League.

Ten Hag already enjoys a great relationship with the 22-year-old and is said to want to bring him to Manchester United.

Kudus is currently enjoying his most productive spell in front of goal after finally overcoming injury and settling at Ajax.

The young playmaker is on a rich vein of form that has seen him contribute 17 goals and four assists in all competitions this season.

Last week, Ajax manager John Heitinga has described Kudus as the type of player who draws fans to the stadium.

"Mohammed Kudus is a player with exceptional qualities. He can go past players, he is very good in small spaces, this is the type of player you go to the stadium for," he said.