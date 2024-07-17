The Black Stars is so important to my life – Andre Ayew

“The national team is so important to my life, my family's life,” Ayew emphasised. He contrasted his experience with those who excelled through traditional education, noting, “Our life, my family is about the game and from this country, not from anywhere else. So when we know we have to wear this jersey, for me it's all about sacrifices.”

The 34-year-old, currently a free agent after his stint with Le Havre, highlighted the immense honour and pride he feels when donning Ghana's jersey.

“I don't gain my bread, my family's living wearing the national team colours,” Ayew declared. “I wear these national colours with pride and honour,” added the U-20 World Cup winner.

Pulse Ghana

Despite missing out on the recent call-up, Ayew remains strongly committed to the national team, further solidified by his record-breaking 120 appearances and 24 goals for Ghana.

Ayew also discussed his tenure and the circumstances leading to his captaincy of the Black Stars, mentioning that he served as a deputy to former captain Asamoah Gyan for six years before taking on the armband.