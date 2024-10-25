‘The Ghana Premier League is being manipulated’ - ex-GFA veep makes bold allegation

Afriyie alleged there is foul play going on in the two leagues, questioning the credibility of both competitions.

Speaking in an interview with Citi News, the ex-GFA vice-president blamed this manipulation on some members of the GFA and called for them to step away from interfering in the affairs of the leagues.

“First of all, in our leagues, they [GFA executives] should take their hands off the running of the Premier League. The Premier League and Division League are too much being manipulated,” he bemoaned.

He also alleged that last season’s matchday 36 in Ghana’s top-flight league was heavily manipulated by these same executives to favour certain clubs.

Afriyie added that he was approached by certain but didn’t state what their requests were.

Call for GFA Executives to eschew themselves from GPL

However, he still maintained the GFA’s machinations, and influence on the league is what is slowing down the competition’s progress.

“I know things that happened prior to the last matches of the league. And if I tell you... I was even personally approached by certain clubs. Trust me, the things going on in our football, if we want true development in our football, they should just take off their hands.

“And allow the bodies that have been mandated to run the league, free hands to do it. They are not doing that, there are too many manipulations,” Afriyie added.